Deana King, THI’s Director of Football Recruiting, and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina’s football class of 2021, focusing on 5 sleepers for the class and Deana offers up here “Franchise Player” of the class.

UNC is officially landing 18 prospects from the class of 2021 on Wednesday. The group entered the day ranked No. 16 in the nation and includes eleven 4-star prospects.





*Video edits by Jacob Turner