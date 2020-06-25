TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: AJ & Deana Discuss 2021 Targets Nesbit & Grimes

ROCK HILL, SC – THI publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss two major class of 2021 football targets for North Carolina: Bryson Nesbit and Tony Grimes.

King was at the Blazin’ 7-On-7 Tournament this past weekend and saw all of Nesbit’s games and also spoke with him. Grimes, a 5-star defensive back, will announce his college decision June 30.

So where does UNC stand with both prospects? Watch and/or listen to the video and find out.





*Video edits by Jacob Turner

