 TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: AJ & Deana Discuss 2021 Targets Nesbit & Grimes
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-25 09:56:18 -0500') }} football Edit

THI Podcast: AJ & Deana Discuss 2021 Targets Nesbit & Grimes

THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated

ROCK HILL, SC – THI publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss two major class of 2021 football targets for North Carolina: Bryson Nesbit and Tony Grimes.

King was at the Blazin’ 7-On-7 Tournament this past weekend and saw all of Nesbit’s games and also spoke with him. Grimes, a 5-star defensive back, will announce his college decision June 30.

So where does UNC stand with both prospects? Watch and/or listen to the video and find out.


*Video edits by Jacob Turner

