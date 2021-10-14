THI Podcast: Bowl Eligibility A Concern For UNC Six Games In?

**************************************************************************************

**************************************************************************************

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina’s bowl outlook as the Tar Heels go into the second half of the schedule with a 3-3 record overall, 2-3 in the ACC, and are in danger of not making a bowl game after starting out the season ranked No. 10 in the nation.

Jacob & AJ discuss the remaining six games, four of which UNC would be an underdog if they were played this week, Mack Brown noting Monday the team has reset its goals, and how the mission now is to qualify for a bowl.

The Tar Heels host Miami this weekend and are then off until they visit Notre Dame on Oct. 30, then host Wake Forest, travel to Pittsburgh, host Wofford, and close the season at NC State.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.