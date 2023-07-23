With fall camp for North Carolina Football almost here, we take a look at each of the Tar Heels’ position groups over a span of ten discussions, beginning with the quarterback room.

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and staff writer Brandon Peay share their thoughts not just about 2022 ACC Player of the Year Drake Maye, who is back for UNC, but also the players behind him. Who will be QB2? What are the attributes of those players?

They hit on all of that in this discussion.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

Discuss this article and UNC with other Football like-minded Tar Heels fans

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>







