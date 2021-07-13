THI Podcast: David's Weekend Watching UNC Commits & Targets

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Basketball Recruiting David Sisk discuss David’s trip this past weekend to three AAU events in Georgia and Alabama where he saw two North Carolina commits and two major targets.

He also spoke with UNC Coach Hubert Davis and assistant Brad Frederick and discusses what he observed from the Tar Heels coaches as they were watching targets.

The UNC commits he watched and spoke with are Will Shaver and Jalen Washington, and the two targets are Tyler Nickel and Isaac Traudt.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.