THI Podcast: Dawson Garcia Formally Enters Transfer Portal

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss Dawson Garcia formally entering his name into the transfer portal, why he’s doing this, the process in getting to this point, the effect on UNC since he went home and moving forward, and much more.

Garcia went home following UNC’s loss at Wake Forest on Jan. 22 to deal with family health issues that included multiple deaths over the last year. THI learned shortly after Garcia would not return to the program. Jacob & AJ get into that some and a bit more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

*************************************************************************************

Subscribe to THI for one year at just $8.33 per month and get access to everything we do. We are all over football & basketball recruiting & we go where the Tar Heels go.

And Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE AN INSIDER, TOO!!!

*************************************************************************************