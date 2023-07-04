With 4-star defensive back TyShun White Committing to North Carolina on Tuesday, THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss the Buford, GA, native’s decision to play for the Tar Heels.

The No. 93 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2024, White took an official visit to UNC in early June, and he chose Carolina over offers from Auburn, Michigan, Florida, Tennessee, Texas and many others.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

