THI Podcast: Discussing 4-Star DE Harvey's Commitment To Carolina

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss 4-star weakside defensive end Jaybron Harvey’s commitment to play football at North Carolina.

Harvey, who is 6-foot-4 and 216 pounds, chose the Tar Heels over Michigan, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Washington, Penn State, Arizona State, and Virginia Tech among many others. He took an official visit to UNC last weekend, and earlier in the month was at South Carolina and Oklahoma.

Harvey is rated the No. 24 player national at his position, and he is the No. 11 overall prospect in the state of North Carolina.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.