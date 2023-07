With North Carolina adding another commitment to its class of 2024 with 4-star WR Jordan Shipp announcing he will play for the Tar Heels, THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss his decision.

What kind of player is Shipp? How does he fit with UNC’s offense? What schools did Carolina beat out?

AJ & Deana discuss that and more.

Shipp is the 23rd member of UNC’s class of 2024.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

***********************************************************************

Wanna be a UNC Tar Heels insider? You can for just $8.33 a month

************************************************************************