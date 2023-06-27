THI Staff Writer Jacob Turner and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss 4-star QB Bryce Baker's commitment Tuesday to North Carolina.

Jacob and Deana discuss what type of player he is and how big for the Tar Heel Football program of landing its first recruit in the class of 2025.

At 6-foot-2 and 184-pounds, Baker is the No. 132 player in the nation and will be a top 5 player in the state of North Carolina when the ranking are released on Friday.

He chose the Tar Heels over Boston College, Duke, Maryland, NC State, Penn State, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.

Baker becomes the first member of UNC's class of 2025.





Video edits by Jacob Turner