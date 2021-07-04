THI Podcast: Discussing Conner Harrell's Commitment To UNC

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss 3-star QB Conner Harrell’s commitment to play football at North Carolina, the kind of player he is, and what this means for the Tar Heels’ program moving forward.

Harrell, who is 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, and attends Thompson High School in Alabaster, Al, chose UNC over Michigan and Northwestern, but also has offers from Auburn, West Virginia, Tennessee, Louisville, TCU and many others.

Harrell took part in UNC’s Showtime camp on June 19, visited Michigan the next day, and was back in Chapel Hill for his official visit the following weekend. He announced two days after the Michigan trip he was revealing his decision on July 4, which was several days before the UNC OV began.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.