THI staff writer Brandon Peay and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss 3-star class of 2024 Florida athlete Carlos Mitchell’s commitment to play for North Carolina.

Mitchell, who is 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, led Lake Wales High School to a 15-0 record and state championship last season. He played multiple positions on offense and defense. He chose UNC over Penn State, West Virginia, Purdue, Nebraska, Kentucky, South Florida and others.

He is the 15th member of UNC’s class of 2024.

*Video edits by Brandon Peay.

