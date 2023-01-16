THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Basketball Recruiting David Sisk discuss 5-star class of 2024 SG Ian Jackson’s decision to commit to North Carolina.

Jackson, who was once the top-rated player in the class, is now the No. 3 overall prospect nationally. At 6-foot-6 and 170 pounds, he chose the Tar Heels over Kentucky and Arkansas. Jackson took an official visit to Carolina the weekend of January 7, saw them beat Notre Dame, and then followed with a trip to Arkansas a few days later. He visited UK in the fall.

Jackson is the fourth member of UNC’s class of 2024, which is ranked No. 1 in the nation.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

