**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss 4-star running back Jordan Louie’s decision to commit to North Carolina.

Louie, who attends Meadowcreek High School in Norcross, GA, was previously committed to West Virginia, but decommitted a while ago and has been to UNC multiple times since.

At 6-foot, 210 pounds, Louie also seriously considered Kentucky and Vanderbilt.

Video edits by Jacob Turner.