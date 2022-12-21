News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-12-21 09:09:06 -0600') }} football Edit

THI Podcast: Discussing Jordan Louie's Commitment To UNC

THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss 4-star running back Jordan Louie’s decision to commit to North Carolina.

Louie, who attends Meadowcreek High School in Norcross, GA, was previously committed to West Virginia, but decommitted a while ago and has been to UNC multiple times since.

At 6-foot, 210 pounds, Louie also seriously considered Kentucky and Vanderbilt.

Video edits by Jacob Turner.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}