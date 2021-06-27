THI Podcast: Discussing Justin Kanyuk's Commitment To UNC

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss 3-star class of 2022 offensive lineman Justin Kanyuk’s commitment to play football for Mack Brown and North Carolina.

Kanyuk, who is 6-foot-7 and 290 pounds, visited UNC in early June and left with an offer. His flurry of offers then included Virginia and Maryland. Kanyuk has multiple offers from IVY League schools as well. Penn State, Virginia Tech, Florida, Pittsburgh, and Rutgers have been in regular contact with Kanyuk. He also visited Florida and Penn State in June.

He returned to Chapel Hill over the final weekend of June for an official visit, which sealed the deal for him.

Kanyuk is rated the No. 29 overall prospect in the state of Pennsylvania for the class of 2022.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

