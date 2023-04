**************************************************************************************



THI staff writer Brandon Peay and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss 3-star class of 2024 OL Luke Masterson’s commitment to play football at North Carolina.

At 6-foot-6 and 270 pounds, Masterson attends Franklin Road Academy in Nashville, TN. He was at UNC for a visit last weekend, and made his mind up soon after. He is the No. 29 overall prospect in Tennessee.