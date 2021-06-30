THI Podcast: Discussing Marcus Allen's Commitment To UNC

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss 4-star class of 2022 CB Marcus Allen’s decision to commit to North Carolina, what kind of player he is, and what this means to Mack Brown’s program moving forward.

Allen, who attends Walton High School in Marietta, GA, is 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds and is rated the No. 37 player at his position nationally and overall the No. 36 prospect in talent-laden Georgia. He chose the Tar Heels over a final list of three schools that also included Auburn and Georgia Tech.

Allen has more than 30 FBS offers, including from Georgia, Florida State, Miami, Tennessee, Iowa, Louisville, West Virginia, and South Carolina, among many others.

Allen is the eighth member of UNC's class of 2022.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.