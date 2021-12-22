THI Podcast: Discussing Offensive 2023 Targets

With the class of 2022 mostly now officially in the books for North Carolina, THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King dive into what targets to keep an eye on for the class of 2023.

AJ & Deana focus on the offensive players in this discussion, as they go through a healthy handful of kids UNC fans will want to follow over the coming months, as the Tar Heels’ staff zeroes in on who they are most coveting.

Carolina already has one commit in the class, 3-star quarterback Tad Hudson.

The defensive podcast will run next.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

