THI Podcast: Discussing Simeon Wilcher's Commitment To UNC

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Basketball Recruiting David Sisk discuss 5-star class of 2023 point guard Simeon Wilcher’s commitment to play basketball at North Carolina, which is announced Friday night.

Wilcher, who is 6-foot-5 attends Roselle (NJ) Catholic, took an official visit last weekend to UNC, so the decision is a quick turnaround for the No. 15 overall prospect nationally in the class.

Wilcher has also been offered by Kansas, UCLA, Syracuse, Ohio State, Oregon, and so many others. He is the first member of the class of 2023 to commit to Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

**************************************************************************************

Subscribe to THI for one year at just $8.33 per month and get access to everything we do. We are all over football & basketball recruiting & we go where the Tar Heels go.

**************************************************************************************



