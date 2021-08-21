THI Podcast: Discussing Travis Shaw's Commitment To UNC

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss 5-star DT Travis Shaw’s commitment to play football for Mack Brown and North Carolina.

AJ & Deana hit on the kind of player Shaw is, the significance of him committing, historically what this means, and what having a player like Shaw commit can do for the program.

Shaw, who is 6-foot-6 and 325 pounds, chose the Tar Heels over Clemson mainly, Georgia and North Carolina A&T were also among his final four schools.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

