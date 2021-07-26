THI Podcast: Discussing UNC Picked To Win ACC Coastal

THI staff writers Jacob Turner and Deana King plus Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the preseason ACC predictions announced Monday morning that includes North Carolina as the Coastal Division winner and losing to Clemson in the ACC championship game.

Jacob, Deana, and AJ all voted in last week’s poll in advance of the annual ACC Kickoff, and here they discuss their picks, what the Tar Heels must do to finish first in the division, and more about UNC football, other teams that could rise up, and much more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.



