 TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: Fall Look Ahead | UNC's Defense
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-28 10:12:17 -0500') }} football Edit

THI Podcast: Fall Look Ahead | UNC's Defense

THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated
(Editor's note: This was recorded before Khadry Jackson or anyone else had entered the transfer portal)


With spring football for North Carolina now in the rearview mirror, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones go in-depth taking a look at the Tar Heels’ defense, the likely starting lineups for each position group, the depth and more.

THI was at four practices this past spring, including the spring game, so Jacob and AJ have seen a lot of the 2021 Tar Heels.


*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

