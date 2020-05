THI Director of Football Recruiting Dena King joins AJ to take a look ahead at some important prospect announcements coming up.

North Carolina is in the running for each of these class of 2021 players, so Deana offers her take on each recruitment and where UNC stands.

The Tar Heels currently have the No. 6 class in the nation with 14 overall commitments, 13 of whom are from the state of North Carolina.