TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: Hubert Davis Announces His Staff At UNC

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina’s coaching staff, as the school announced Thursday morning who will make up Hubert Davis’ staff.

Each member of the staff played at UNC aside from Eric Hoots, who was a three-year varsity manager, and has spent the last 17 years working for Roy Williams.

Sean May, Jeff Lebo, Jackie Manuel, and Brad Frederick are the assistants, and Davis retained strength & conditioning coach Jonas Sahratian and trainer Doug Halverson.

AJ shares some stories about covering May, Manuel, and Frederick in college, including a Frederick-Vince Carter story from 1998.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.



