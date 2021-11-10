 TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: In-Depth On UNC Basketball's Class Of 2022
THI Podcast: In-Depth On UNC Basketball's Class Of 2022

THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Basketball Recruiting David Sisk discuss North Carolina’s four-member class of 2022 class as the early signing period is here.

Four future Tar Heels – Seth Trimble, Jalen Washington, Will Shaver, and Tyler Nickel – are set to sign their letters of intent, and here AJ and David will share their thoughts about each one and the class as a whole, as this is the first one of the Hubert Davis era.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

