As we conclude Armando Bacot week on our North Carolina basketball Look Ahead series, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the fifth-year Tar Heel, his game, what he worked on this offseason, what kind of year he likely will have, and much more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

