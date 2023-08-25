THI Podcast: Looking Ahead; Armando Bacot
As we conclude Armando Bacot week on our North Carolina basketball Look Ahead series, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the fifth-year Tar Heel, his game, what he worked on this offseason, what kind of year he likely will have, and much more.
*Video edits by Jacob Turner.
