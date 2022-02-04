THI Podcast: Looking Ahead To Duke At North Carolina

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones look ahead to North Carolina’s game versus Duke on Saturday night in the Smith Center.

This is will not only be the last time legendary Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski brings the Blue Devils into Chapel Hill, but this will also be UNC Coach Hubert Davis’ first game as the head man in what is widely considered the greatest rivalry in American sports.

The No. 9 Blue Devils enter with a 16-3 overall record and 8-2 in the ACC. The Tar Heels are 16-6 and 8-3.

Both teams have won four consecutive games.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

