THI Podcast: Looking Ahead To UNC & This Week's NFL Draft

THI staff writers Jacob Turner and Brandon Peay discuss the upcoming NFL Draft and where some North Carolina players are slated to get selected.

Peay is our NFL Draft expert and has been on top of the process dating back to Pro Day in Chapel Hill, which he covered. This item is one of several we are running this week on the draft.

They discuss Sam Howell, Ty Chandler, Josh Ezeudu, Jeremiah Gemmel and some others.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

