North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis has been quite active in the transfer portal over the last month with six Tar Heels leaving and four new ones coming in. So, as it stands, what might UNC’s starting lineup look like next season?

Who starts at the four, what about the two? Who comes off the bench filling what roles? And what about big-time high school point guard Elliot Cadeau, who is in the class of 2024, but could reclassify and become a Tar Heel for the coming season?

Jacob & AJ discuss all of that and more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

