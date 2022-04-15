THI Podcast: Post-Spring Football Roundtable On UNC's Defense

THI Publisher Andrew Jones is joined by staff writers Deana King and Brandon Peay as they discuss a variety of takeaways from North Carolina’s spring football practice, which concluded last Saturday with the spring game at Kenan Stadium.

AJ, Deana, and Brandon go in-depth about the defense, which is loaded with talent, though a great deal of it is young. They discuss the defensive line a lot, its numbers, its youth, and its potential.

They spent a lot of time talking about changes they saw in Des Evans, plus what they like about linebacker, Power Echols in particular, the simplified scheme put in place by Gene Chizik, and much more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

*************************************************************************************

Subscribe to THI for one year at just $8.33 per month and get access to everything we do. We are all over football & basketball recruiting & we go where the Tar Heels go.

And Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE AN INSIDER, TOO!!!

*************************************************************************************