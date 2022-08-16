THI Podcast: Previewing The 2022 Tar Heels | Offensive Line

**************************************************************************************

THI staff writer Brandon Peay and Publisher Andrew Jones dive into part two of a nine-part series in which they preview each position group as North Carolina gets closer to kicking off the 2022 football season.

In this podcast, they focus on all the Tar Heels' offensive line, the competiton on the right side, how deep it might be, and more.

Carolina opens the season August 27 at home versus Florida A&M.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.



