THI Podcast: Previewing The 2022 Tar Heels | Secondary

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones begin a nine-part series in which they are previewing each position group as North Carolina gets closer to kicking off the 2022 football season.

In this podcast, they focus on all three elements of the secondary: cornerbacks, safeties, and stars.

Carolina opens the season August 27 at home versus Florida A&M.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.



