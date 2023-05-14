THI Podcast: Recent Shows About UNC Basketball & The Portal
With so much activity going on of late on with North Carolina basketball over the last six weeks, we wanted to give anyone who missed some of our shows easy access to check them out.
So here are shows related to UNC in the portal, both players lost and new Tar Heels gained:
***THI Podcast: Possible Starting 5; Cadeau Reclass Possibility?
***Stanford Transfer Harrison Ingram Commits To UNC
***What Is UNC Getting In Paxson Wojcik, Jae’Lyn Withers, & Cormac Ryan?
***UNC Lands Notre Dame Transfer Cormac Ryan
***Is Being Proactive In The Portal The BEST Move For UNC?
***Why Jae'Lyn Withers Is A SOLID Pickup For UNC
***How Should UNC Build Around Armando Bacot In The Portal?
***Is A Three-Guard System Coming To UNC + Elliot Cadeau Set To Reclassify?
***How Hubert Davis Can Reshape UNC's Roster This Off-Season!
***Paxson Wojcik Commits + What's Next In The Portal?
***Why Caleb Love Transferred From UNC
***Hubert Davis, The Transfer Portal, & What Needs To Change