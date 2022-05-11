THI Podcast: Talking Tar Heels | Cedric Gray

**************************************************************************************

THI staff writer Jacob Turner & Publisher Andrew Jones continue our series discussing different North Carolina football players, and in this episode, they focus on junior linebacker Cedric Gray.

Gray didn’t start until UNC’s third game last season, but ended up leading Carolina with 100 tackles, seven of which went for a loss of yardage, 2.5 of them recorded as sacks.

Gray had three PBUs on the season, including the aforementioned one in mid-September, two interceptions, a forced fumble and recovered fumble. And now, with Jeremiah Gemmel off to the NFL, Gray is not just the leader of UNC’s linebacker room, but the defense as a whole.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.