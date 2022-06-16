THI Podcast: Talking Tar Heels | Corey Gaynor

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones continue their offseason series discussing different North Carolina football players, as the Tar Heels gear up for the 2022 campaign, and the focus here is graduate offensive lineman Corey Gaynor.

Gaynor played in 38 games at Miami, starting his last 27, and played 2,101 snaps for the Hurricanes before transferring to UNC last winter.

Gaynor, who is 6-foot-4, 308 pounds, started 27 consecutive games before a knee injury, that initially occurred in the opener versus Alabama last September, exacerbated and caused him to be shelved after week three. He also was limited last spring because of an injury.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

**************************************************************************************

Subscribe to THI for one year at just $8.33 per month and get access to everything we do. We are all over football & basketball recruiting & we go where the Tar Heels go.

Also, while prices are skyrocketing everywhere, WE HAVE NOT INCREASED OUR RATES in nearly a decade!.

And Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE AN INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************



