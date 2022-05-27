THI Podcast: Talking Tar Heels | Kevin Hester

THI staff writer Jacob Turner & Publisher Andrew Jones continue our series discussing different North Carolina football players, and in this episode, they focus on junior defensive lineman Kevin Hester.

Hester, who is 6-foot-4 and 306 pounds, played in every game for the Tar Heels last season, registering 20 tackles, including 2.5 TFLs, 1.5 as sacks. In all, he played 241 snaps on defense, was credited with 12 STOPs, which are plays that result in failures by the opposing offense, and he batted down one pass.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

