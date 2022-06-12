THI Podcast: Talking Tar Heels | Zach Rice

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss true freshman offensive tackle Zach Rice, what they observed of him during spring practice, and what is ahead for him this season and beyond.

A 5-star prospect in the class of 2022, Rice enrolled in January and spent a decent part of spring practice working with the ones. He developed quite a bit, UNC’s coaches have said, and there’s a strong chance he gets on the field this fall for the Tar Heels.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

