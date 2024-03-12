With top-seed North Carolina ready to start play in the ACC Tournament on Thursday, it’s a perfect time for this week’s UNC Basketball Show.

In this edition, THI’s Jacob Turner and Andrew Jones hit on the storylines this week around the Tar Heels, including the numerous awards and all-conference selections, the job Hubert Davis has done this year, why RJ Davis has been so good, Armando Bacot’s undervalued season, Harrison Ingram’s importance, why the ACC Tournament could be on its last leg, and they offer up the teams they think can win this weekend in Washington, DC.

UNC (25-6, 17-3 ACC) will play Thursday at noon against the winner between Florida State and Virginia Tech game slated for Wednesday afternoon.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.