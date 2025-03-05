THI Podcast: The Basketball Show | Heels Legit? NCAA Needs & Duke Preview

A six-game win streak has put North Carolina in position to enter its game Saturday against Duke brimming with confidence and hoping to greatly enhance its NCAA Tournament worthiness.

With the Tar Heels coming off a 32-point win at Virginia Tech and having dropped their last six opponents by almost 18 points per outing, they now look ahead to the Blue Devils to close out the regular season.

In this edition of the UNC Basketball Show, Jacob & AJ discuss how well the Heels are playing and if they have become a legitimately quality team, their NCAA resume and what’s needed, and the game against Duke.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner

