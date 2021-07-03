THI Podcast: The First 3 Months Of The Hubert Davis Era

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Basketball Recruiting and analyst David Sisk discuss the first three months of the Hubert Davis era at North Carolina. They look at what has been learned about Davis, his approach to recruiting, dealing with the media, and the style he hopes his teams will play moving forward.

This is a really interesting conversation from two very experienced people from Jones’ 25 years in the media covering UNC most of that time and Sisk’s three decades in coaching from college to AAU to high school.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.