In this edition of the UNC Football Show, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss where the Tar Heels are at this point of spring practice, some recent staff additions, and AJ’s take from watching practice last week.

Jacob & AJ discuss North Carolina’s practice that was open to the media last week, some interesting notes and takes about the offense, defense, new players from the portal, some stuff on the offensive line, and two key analyst additions. They also talk about what might take place instead of a spring game on April 15.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

