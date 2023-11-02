North Carolina is at a crossroads in its football season, even with FCS member Campbell visiting Kenan Stadium on Saturday.

The Tar Heels dropped from the top 10 to out of the polls in nine days dropping consecutive games to teams that had losing records, and face a challenging slate to close the season. This weekend, however, they host the Camels with a chance to get back into the win column and fix some things.

In this week’s UNC Football Show, sponsored by Underdog Fantasy, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the storylines around the Tar Heels, including the fans’ reactions to the losses, head coach Mack Brown’s explanations this week, and a little bit about Campbell.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.