THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the significance of North Carolina earning a spot in the Orange Bowl from a historical perspective and how it affects the program currently.

Thirteenth-ranked UNC l(8-3) earned Sunday it will face No. 5 Texas A&M (8-1) in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 2. The game will kick at 8 pm and air on ESPN.





*Video edits by Jacob Turner.