TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: The Virginia Tech-UNC Recruiting Rivalry

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss the importance of Saturday’s Virginia Tech-North Carolina football game with respect to recruiting.

Deana dug up some research on past recruiting comparisons between the programs, which may surprise some, plus they go into why this game means a lot for UNC’s pitch to prospects, especially in the Commonwealth of Virginia, which UNC recruits hard, and western North Carolina.

The No. 19 Hokies and No. 8 Tar Heels kickoff Saturday at noon and the game will be televised by ABC.





*Video edits by Jacob Turner