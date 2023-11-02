November is here, meaning the ACC football race to see who will face Florida State in the conference championship game is heating up, and North Carolina remains in contention.

In this week’s ACC Show, sponsored by Underdog Fantasy, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the league games this weekend, the effect on the Tar Heels, and how UNC can still make the championship game in Charlotte.

Also, they discuss the three non-ACC opponents’ games this weekend.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.



