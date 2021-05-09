 TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: Top 25 UNC Football Players Of All Time | 20-25
THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated

As THI rolls out its annual ranking series, this year focusing on the top 25 football players in North Carolina history, staff writer Jacob Turner asks Publisher Andrew Jones about the placement of the first six entries in our series.

So far, we have rolled out former Tar Heels ranked Nos. 20-25. AJ talks about each player, why they are among UNC’s best ever, and why they are ranked where they are.

THI will rank Nos. 14-19 this week starting Monday.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

