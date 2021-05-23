THI Podcast: Top 25 UNC Football Players Of All Time | 8-13

As THI rolls out its annual ranking series, this month focusing on the top 25 football players in North Carolina history, staff writer Jacob Turner asks Publisher Andrew Jones about the placement of the second set of six entries in our series.

This past week, we rolled out former Tar Heels ranked Nos. 8-13. AJ talks about each player, why they are among UNC’s best ever, and why they are ranked where they are.

THI will rank Nos. 1-7 this week starting Monday. And in June, we will do the Top 25 UNC basketball players of all time.

Note: These rankings are based solely on the players' careers as Tar Heels.





*Video edits by Jacob Turner.




