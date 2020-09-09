TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: UNC Basketball Recruiting Mailbag

It’s mailbag time, so we selected five questions asked by our premium subscribers for THI basketball recruiting analyst David Sisk, which he answers in this podcast.

Along with THI Publisher Andrew Jones, David tackles the questions, which aren’t entirely limited to UNC basketball recruiting. Some are about the Tar Heels themselves and sometimes AJ and David will just talk about their vast experiences in the industries of coaching and scouting (David) and as a journalist (AJ).

The questions for this mailbag relate to class of 2021 forward Trey Kaufman, UNC's needs (or not) for more bigs in 2021, what young Tar Heel may be a surprise performer, UNC vs. UK in recruiting, and which returning Heel could surprise.





*Video edits by Jacob Turner.