THI Podcast: UNC Basketball's June Official Visits | Part 2

With the recruiting dead period ending at the end of May, THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Basketball Recruiting David Sisk discuss the eight official visits North Carolina has lined up for the month of June.

We are breaking up these podcasts into two parts, discussing four players in each. We have already run the pod discussing UNC’s first four visits for the month, here we will discuss the other four, which include De’Ante Green, Jaden Bradley, Seth Trimble, and Isaac Traudt.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

Note: More OVs could be scheduled for the month but have not been at this time.