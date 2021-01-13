TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: UNC Football Defense Recap & Look Ahead

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina’s offense from the football season that ended last week in the Orange Bowl and look ahead to next fall.

AJ & Jacob hit on all aspects of the offense with a focus on what the Tar Heels could look like next season.

Carolina finished with an 8-4 overall record, 7-3 in the ACC, and its offense is currently ranked No. 59 in total defense having allowed 400.9 yards per game. The Tar Heels also finished ranked No. 65 in scoring defense, giving up 29.4 points per game.

UNC did improve in some areas late in the season, especially when it went with some younger, more talented and athletic players over the final several games.

Jacob & AJ hit hard on the many players Carolina has returning and how the defense should take a big step forward.





*Video edits by Jacob Turner.





